5 NFL offseason signings that have already failed
The NFL season is only one week old but there are already some players who signed new contracts during the offseason that have not panned out.
"The best-laid plans of mice and men" is a popular adage that actually describes NFL contracts, or professional sports contracts in general. The idea is that a player signs a large contract based on his past performance, and the team is expecting similar or better performances in the years following the new contract. As the full quote mentions, these plans often go awry.
Neither NFL teams nor their general managers have a crystal ball hidden somewhere in their offices. When it comes to predicting how well a player will perform on a new deal, the average fan's guess is just as good as a scout with 20 years of experience. Nobody knows for sure. Evidence of that fact can be found as recently as the 2023 NFL offseason. The following are five players whose new contracts are already looking like failures.
5. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars — 3 years, $41.25 million
Over the last three seasons, Engram has averaged 3.8 catches per game for 38 yards per game. Not the kind of performance that one would think would constitute an AAV of roughly $14 million. The Jaguars thought it did, and so they signed the tight end to a three-year contract extension.
In the first game of 2023, Engram hauled in 5 catches for 49 yards and no touchdowns. Well his performance does supersede his averages over the last three seasons, and two of those catches did result in first downs, it's still a lot to pay for a little bit of production. This is a contract that they will come to regret, if they don't already.