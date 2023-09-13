Who is playing Thursday Night Football this week, Sept. 14?
Thursday Night Football kicks off in earnest with a heavyweight matchup. Who kicks off the Amazon Prime package in 2023?
The NFL season is now one week old and Week 2 brings the official return of Thursday Night Football. Amazon Prime was notably not thrilled with the schedule the NFL game them in year one, so the league worked hard to come up with a more satisfying lineup of contests (at least on paper).
The early portion of the Thursday night slate is packed with teams that made the postseason in 2022. That run begins this Thursday with a matchup of two reigning division champions in the NFC.
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 2?
The opener of Thursday Night Football this year is a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. The reigning NFC champions did well in their opener, beating the New England Patriots 25-20 in Foxboro, but the Vikings suffered a stunning upset when they fell to the Baker Mayfield-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-17 at home.
These teams also met last season, with Philadelphia earning a 24-7 win at Lincoln Financial Field in a primetime game. This game is of critical importance to Minnesota, which is now behind the eight-ball in the NFC North and has a tough schedule ahead with dates against Kansas City, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Chargers looming in the next month and a half.
The Eagles will also be looking to put together a better performance than the one they did in New England, which was a bit sloppy and let Mac Jones pass for over 300 yards. This game should be highly entertaining as both offenses are capable of scoring points in bunches.