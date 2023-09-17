5 ridiculously bold NFL Week 2 predictions that won't come true (but also might)
The first week of the 2023 NFL season was full of wild surprises. So let's make the year even wilder to start with some outlandishly bold predictions for NFL Week 2.
NFL Week 2 bold prediction, No. 3: Cowboys complete NY shutout, blank Jets
Daniel Jones thought he was going to MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 1. Once he took the field against the Dallas Cowboys defense, though, he quickly realized he was in absolute hell.
Jones and the Giants drove down the field on their first possession of the game, but were stopped in Dallas terriotry. The Cowboys then blocked that field goal attempt and returned it for a touchdown. From that point on, it was a lesson in dominance from America's Team and Dan Quinn's defense as they kept the G-Men off of the scoreboard while holding the Giants to 2.6 yards per play, forcing three turnovers (one interception returned for a touchdown) and sacking Jones seven times.
Now we get to see this Cowboys team welcome the other New York team, the Jets, to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. As you may have heard, this is a Jets team that went all in on Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but the quarterback tore his Achilles after just four snaps at the helm of the offense. Zach Wilson is now the starter, which is great news for Dallas and bad news for the Jets.
While some people might see the Cowboys vs. Zach Wilson matchup and think it's going to be another blowout, that might not wholly be the case. The Jets defense didn't lose Rodgers and remains one of the better units in the NFL. They should have some success limiting Dak Prescott and the offense throughout this game. Unfortunately for them, their offense will have precisely no success.
Behind an offensive line that there were already concerns about, Wilson is going to be tormented by the Cowboys defense for 60 minutes. That won't work out well for the Jets in the slightest and, when the final whistle blows, Dallas will not have allowed a single point to either of the New York teams to start the season.