5 ridiculously bold NFL Week 2 predictions that won't come true (but also might)
The first week of the 2023 NFL season was full of wild surprises. So let's make the year even wilder to start with some outlandishly bold predictions for NFL Week 2.
NFL Week 2 bold prediction, No. 2: Jordan Love accounts for 5 TDs
The anemic Bears offense undoubtedly made life easy for the Green Bay Packers in Jordan Love's first start in the post-Rodgers era for the franchise. Even if that was the case, though, you have to respect and tip a cap to the former first-round pick for the performance he put forth on that big of a stage -- even without Christian Watson on the field.
Love might not have been the most efficient passer but he consistently made plays and pushed the ball downfield. All told, the 2020 first-rounder finished the 38-20 win for the Packers going 15-of-27 for 245 yards (9.1 yards per attempt) with three touchdowns and no turnovers, adding 12 rushing yards to his credit as well.
Now the Packers travel to Atlanta for NFL Week 2 and the Falcons are coming off of a season-opening win of their own. Of course, that came against Bryce Young in his first NFL game ever with the Panthers. And truth be told, the Falcons weren't overly impressive in that game, especially given the situation.
Green Bay is likely to be shorthanded in Week 2 as Aaron Jones, Watson, and several other key offensive players are listed as questionable for the trip to Atlanta. Even still, the Packers are just clearly the better team. And more importantly, this will be the time for Love to have gotten past any jitters and take over as the head honcho of this offense. He'll do so by putting the Falcons in a blender, using his arm and legs to bury the Dirty Birds with five touchdowns to his tally.