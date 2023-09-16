Is Aaron Jones playing this week? Latest Packers vs. Falcons injury update
Aaron Jones left the Packers' blow-out win in Week 1 over the Bears with a hamstring injury. Will he be ready to go for Week 2?
By Ian Levy
The Green Bay Packers picked up an impressive win over the Chicago Bears in Game 1, 38-20, but lost starting running back Aaron Jones in the second half with a hamstring injury. Jones finished the game with 9 carries for 41 years and a touchdown, and a pair of receptions for 86 yards including a 51-yard scamper and a 35-yard touchdown.
Jordan Love shining (3 touchdowns, 0 turnovers) in his post-Aaron Rodgers debut captured most of the headlines after Week 1, but Jones' injury status is a big deal for the Packers and their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
There seemed to be a lot of positivity about Jones' status to begin the week but he was not on the field during Wednesday's practice. The same was also true for Thursday as well.
Packers injury update: Aaron Jones not expected to play in Week 2
Injury timeline: Jones sustained the injury during the Packers' Week 1 win over the Bears, apparently tweaking it on his 35-year touchdown catch near the middle of the third quarter. He remained on the sidelines, stretching with the training staff, but did not return. After missing two practices late in the week, he is listed as questionable for the Week 2 game against the Falcons.
However, on Saturday, the Packers promoted Patrick Taylor from the practice squad, an indication that Jones could be out on Sunday against the Falcons. ESPN's Adam Schefter then reported late on Saturday that Jones is not expected to play.
Expected return: The questionable designation is a positive sign for the Packers running back that the hamstring injury is not too serious. If he does end up not going -- which is likely given Dillon's experience as a capable backup -- it would be reasonable to expect a return for Week 3.
Potential replacements: If Jones is unable to go or re-injures the hamstring and is forced out of the game, A.J. Dillon would likely assume more of his carries. Dillon gained just 19 yards on 13 carries in Week 1 after replacing Jones in the lineup.
Coach's quote: Matt LaFleur offered a positive update on Jones the day after the game, saying, "We’re still kind of going through that right now. I can tell you the encouraging thing was that he was able to jog off the field and we were in a situation where we didn’t need to put him back in the game."