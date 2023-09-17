5 ridiculously bold NFL Week 2 predictions that won't come true (but also might)
The first week of the 2023 NFL season was full of wild surprises. So let's make the year even wilder to start with some outlandishly bold predictions for NFL Week 2.
NFL Week 2 bold prediction, No. 1: Travis Kelce returns with 10+ catches, 2+ TDs
It's pretty easy to point at the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Lions and point out the absence of tight end Travis Kelce (and perhaps defensive tackle Chris Jones, too) as the primary reason why they were unable to come out on top.
But now the Chiefs have the news they were hoping for coming into NFL Week 2. Though Kelce was listed as questionable and limited in practice, he's set to play against the Jaguars. And there aren't many more matchups on Kansas City's schedule that are more favorable to the mustachioed future Hall of Famer having a monster 2023 debut to celebrate his return to the field.
Obviously, Kelce is the straw that stirs the drink for the Chiefs offense. We saw that with how the pass-catchers struggled against Detroit, but we've also seen as much on the field. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have some talent at safety and linebacker, but no one in that group who has proven even remotely capable of slowing down Kelce when he's clicking with Patrick Mahomes.
Yes, the knee bruise that kept the tight end out of action in Week 1 might slow Kelce down slightly. But 85% of Travis Kelce is still better than most of the tight ends in the NFL. With Mahomes throwing to him on top of that, he's going to be targeted heavily, and he'll make the most of that, including finding the end zone at least twice in a Chiefs victory.