Is Travis Kelce playing this week? Latest Chiefs vs Jaguars injury update
Patrick Mahomes was missing his favorite target in the Week 1 loss to the Lions. Will he have Travis Kelce back in Week 2?
By Simon Shortt
The Kansas City Chiefs were defeated in the NFL season opener last Thursday by a score of 21-20 against the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a fine day going 21-of-39 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but was missing his top target in tight end Travis Kelce.
Without Kelce, the Chiefs receivers struggled. 12 different players caught a pass but no one eclipsed 50 yards -- and that's before you get into the drops. Running back Isiah Pacheco led the team in catches with four, while wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling led in yards with 48.
Kelce ended up missing the game after he suffered a bone bruise in his knee at practice last week. But the good news is things seem to be looking up for the tight end. Looking ahead to Sunday's key matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City is planning to have Kelce back in the lineup.
Travis Kelce injury update: Will Chiefs TE play in Week 2 vs. Jaguars?
Injury timeline: Kelce reportedly suffered the knee injury in practice on Tuesday, Sept. 5. He was put through a workout Thursday morning to determine if he would suit up. The Chiefs elected to keep the tight end out of the contest. He was then out to practice early in the week ahead of the Week 2 game against the Jaguars.
Expected return: Head coach Andy Reid announced to the media on Friday that Kelce would play in Week 2 along with defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Kelce officially is "questionable" to play on Sunday after three straight "limited participant" designations this week. But Reid seems confident he'll go.
That was backed up on Saturday as theScore insider Jordan Schultz reported that Kelce will play on Sunday.
Roster Fallout: How could we see the roster shift with Kelce healthy? There isn't an obvious choice for the inactive list now with Kelce's return. No other pass catchers have designations on the injury report. Wide Receiver Justyn Ross might be the most likely player after playing just six offensive snaps last Thursday.
Regardless of who plays, everyone will take a step down in the pecking order with Kelce's return.