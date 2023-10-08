Fansided

NFL Week 5 Winners and Losers: Jags claim London, Pats hit new low

Another week of NFL football, another round of winners and losers.

By Christopher Kline

Mac Jones, New England Patriots
Mac Jones, New England Patriots / Winslow Townson/GettyImages
NFL Week 5 loser: Mac Jones

Mac Jones has been benched twice in two weeks. He was absolutely terrible in the Patriots' 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, completing 12-of-22 passes for 110 yards and two INTs before handing the reins to second-year QB Bailey Zappe. It's getting to the point where Zappe should probably get QB1 honors for at least a week. Jones doesn't have it right now.

New England drops to 1-4 despite a solid defense and the coaching wisdom of Bill Belichick. The issues extend far beyond Jones, but it's hard to win in the NFL without a half-decent QB. Jones has been at or near the bottom of the positional standings this season. He's about to lose his job, and a lot of Patriots fans are watching USC games with a special interest on Saturdays.

NFL Week 5 winner: Desmond Ridder

Speaking of young QBs on the hot seat, Desmond Ridder turned in the best performance of his NFL career to silence the doubters (for a week, at least). He confidently led multiple key second-half scoring drives to help Atlanta escape with a 21-19 win over the Houston Texans. On the whole, he completed 28-of-37 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown.

Poise was Ridder's biggest selling point coming out of Cincinnati. He led the Bearcats from obscurity to a College Football Playoff berth. He was the mistake-free QB, that dude under pressure. When Ridder doesn't get sped up in the pocket and takes a few chances with his star receivers, such as Drake London or Kyle Pitts, good things tend to happen. The Falcons have every manner of weapon at his disposal — he just has to use them.

Atlanta moves back above .500 to 3-2 in a very winnable NFC South.

