NFL Week 5 Winners and Losers: Jags claim London, Pats hit new low
Another week of NFL football, another round of winners and losers.
NFL Week 5 loser: Mac Jones
Mac Jones has been benched twice in two weeks. He was absolutely terrible in the Patriots' 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, completing 12-of-22 passes for 110 yards and two INTs before handing the reins to second-year QB Bailey Zappe. It's getting to the point where Zappe should probably get QB1 honors for at least a week. Jones doesn't have it right now.
New England drops to 1-4 despite a solid defense and the coaching wisdom of Bill Belichick. The issues extend far beyond Jones, but it's hard to win in the NFL without a half-decent QB. Jones has been at or near the bottom of the positional standings this season. He's about to lose his job, and a lot of Patriots fans are watching USC games with a special interest on Saturdays.
NFL Week 5 winner: Desmond Ridder
Speaking of young QBs on the hot seat, Desmond Ridder turned in the best performance of his NFL career to silence the doubters (for a week, at least). He confidently led multiple key second-half scoring drives to help Atlanta escape with a 21-19 win over the Houston Texans. On the whole, he completed 28-of-37 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown.
Poise was Ridder's biggest selling point coming out of Cincinnati. He led the Bearcats from obscurity to a College Football Playoff berth. He was the mistake-free QB, that dude under pressure. When Ridder doesn't get sped up in the pocket and takes a few chances with his star receivers, such as Drake London or Kyle Pitts, good things tend to happen. The Falcons have every manner of weapon at his disposal — he just has to use them.
Atlanta moves back above .500 to 3-2 in a very winnable NFC South.