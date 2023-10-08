NFL Week 5 Winners and Losers: Jags claim London, Pats hit new low
Another week of NFL football, another round of winners and losers.
The Week 5 NFL slate has treated us to a couple gems. The Pittsburgh Steelers' come-from-behind victory to tie the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North standings? The Atlanta Falcons' game-winning field goal as time expired? That's what football is all about.
Of course, it wasn't all pretty. The New Orleans Saints ran roughshod over the New England Patriots, who may or may not be the worst team in the NFL. Probably not, but... it feels like it sometimes. Oh, and let's not even talk about the NFL's last-standing zero-win team in Carolina.
Let's search far and wide to pinpoint the individual winners and losers from a jam-packed week of NFL football.
NFL Week 5 winner: Jaguars' schedule
The Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Buffalo Bills in London, the team's second straight week in the British capital. If you're thinking "Hmm, that's a bit strange, letting Jacksonville post up in London while the Bills deal with travel fatigue," you would be correct. It is a bit strange.
Jacksonville has a talented young QB and enough dudes to field a competitive team, but the Bills entered this week scorching hot after a 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. On one hand, this was a classic trap game for the Bills. A natural comedown from a soaring high. On the other hand, it feels a bit strange to watch such an explosive offense suddenly go turgid.
The turf is a factor — it's soccer turf, not football grass, and the Bills are not used to it — as are the simple mechanics of time. The Jags have had two weeks to adjust to the London time zone. There's no way the Bills, who arrived two days before the game, weren't dealing with severe jet lag. It's a five-hour shift.
It's such a blatant circumstantial advantage for the Jags that goes well beyond the standard home-field boost. It's something the league should look to avoid in future years.