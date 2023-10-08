NFL Week 5 Winners and Losers: Jags claim London, Pats hit new low
Another week of NFL football, another round of winners and losers.
NFL Week 5 loser: Lamar Jackson
The Steelers authored a late fourth-quarter comeback to topple the Ravens 17-10. It wasn't the best showing from Lamar Jackson. The MVP completed 22-of-38 passes for 236 yards and an interception. After the game, he had a few choice words for his receivers.
It's a loss on multiple fronts for Jackson. The Ravens lost the game, he definitely damaged the locker room with these comments, and yes, he didn't get much support from the WRs. Zay Flowers caught five of 11 targets. Mark Andrews hauled in six of 10. Those aren't great ratios, and it supports the idea that Baltimore should be on the prowl for high-end WR help.
The Ravens are still tied for first place in the winnable AFC North at 3-2, but Jackson fumbled with a minute left to secure the Steelers' victory (and Pittsburgh's stalemate in the standings). It was a rough day all around for the Louisville product.
NFL Week 5 winner: Matt Canada
Loser: Steelers?
Pittsburgh may have won the battle but lost the war on Sunday, as the offense's late push to win the game, which featured a 41-yard TD dart from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens, may have saved OC Matt Canada from the unemployment line.
That's tremendous news for Canada, of course. He has been a source of controversy all season, with the Steelers' offense still struggling to get past first gear. A 17-point game doesn't exactly absolve Canada of criticism, but to watch Pittsburgh execute a perfect two-minute drill after Canada's strange comments regarding late-game offense is a win for the QB-focused coach.
We will see if Pittsburgh can sustain this momentum or if next week sends the fanbase right back into a feverish spiral.