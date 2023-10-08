Lamar Jackson puts Ravens wide receivers on blast for dropped passes in Steelers game
The Baltimore Ravens wide receivers dropped several passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers which eventually led to a Week 5 defeat.
By Mark Powell
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had two late turnovers in the fourth quarter which aided the Pittsburgh Steelers come-from-behind victory. That cannot be ignored. It also cannot be denied that he did plenty to put his team in a position to win.
Jackson was the victim of at least seven dropped passes, as well as one deep pass to Zay Flowers that would have been a touchdown had the young wideout not fallen down. So, when Jackson was asked about Baltimore's loss after the game, as well as the performance of his offense, he didn't mince words.
Now that's spicy. Jackson just signed a record-setting contract (at the time) to be the face of the Ravens franchise. Yet, with this loss he is now 1-3 against their greatest rival.
Should Lamar Jackson take some blame for the Ravens loss?
Jackson absolutely deserves some of the blame for Baltimore's defeat. He turned the ball over twice, including on the game's final drive to T.J. Watt. His interception thrown to Joey Porter, Jr. after the Baltimore special teams unit set the Ravens up with excellent field position essentially gave Pittsburgh new life when Baltimore had a chance to put the game away.
Without the dropped passes, however, Baltimore would've scored far more points than Pittsburgh offense under Matt Canada could afford. Canada and the Steelers have one of the worst offenses in football. The only reason they were able to win this game was thanks to a stout defense, and missed opportunities by Baltimore.
With the win, Pittsburgh takes over first place in the AFC North heading into a bye week. The Ravens, who had played so well on the road in their own division heading into this week, can do nothing but shake their heads.
Hopefully, this loss against the Steelers serves as the wake-up call Baltimore's wide receivers need.