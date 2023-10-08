NFL Week 5 Winners and Losers: Jags claim London, Pats hit new low
Another week of NFL football, another round of winners and losers.
NFL Week 5 loser: Daniel Jones
Another QB who deserves a (negative) shout. Daniel Jones has backed up his $160 million contract with truly terrible play. He completed 14-of-20 passes for 119 yards before exiting Sunday's game early in the fourth quarter with a neck injury.
Obviously, the hope is that Jones is back quickly and he suffers no serious ill-effects from the hard hit he took. On the football side of things, however, the Giants have to begin considering alternatives — or, at the very least, a way to improve the roster around Jones to give him a better shot at success.
New York doesn't have a strong foundation of playmakers, especially with Saquon Barkley's wavering reliability. After a magical 2022 season, the Giants are staring down the barrel of another long, losing season. There's not much time left to right the ship. Miami is a contender and the Giants weren't anywhere close to the same level.
NFL Week 5 winner: Justin Fields
Oh, how the tables turn. The Chicago Bears were the laughingstock of the NFL a couple of weeks ago. That hasn't 100 percent flipped, but Justin Fields put together a rather masterful 282-yard, four-touchdown performance (with 57 rushing yards) in Thursday's win over the Washington Commanders.
Fields remains a tier-one athlete for his position. Even with the league's increasing emphasis on versatility at QB, there aren't many who can scramble and generate opportunities with sheer athleticism like Fields. Chicago fans are cautiously getting optimistic here, and it's hard to blame them. Consistency is a huge hurdle he needs to overcome, but Fields clearly has the potential to succeed on a full-time basis.