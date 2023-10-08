Matt Canada had the worst reaction to Steelers TD that saved his job
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada had virtually no reaction to the team's game-winning touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada's had a rough few weeks. Mike Tomlin opted against letting Canada go this past offseason in hopes that his cohesion with a young offense and QB Kenny Pickett would lead to some sustained success heading into 2023.
That...hasn't turned out as planned. Pittsburgh entered the week ranking in the latter-third of the NFL in most offensive categories. Outside of a decent effort in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers offense has looked inept, at best. With a bye week coming, now would be the ideal time to switch coordinators were Tomlin to make a change.
Yet, a late surge by Pittsburgh's offense, specifically Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens, could save Canada's job for now. The offensive coordinator didn't seem to care.
That's the spirit! Either Canada doesn't realize the significance of the moment, or he really doesn't like his job.
Did Kenny Pickett, Steelers save Matt Canada's job?
Heading into a bye week, there is no better time for Tomlin to make such a significant change to his coaching staff. It's a tough call for Tomlin, who has been among the most loyal head coaches in the NFL to his assistants.
Steelers fans likely don't want to hear this, but Pittsburgh's effort in the fourth quarter offensively could be something for Tomlin to try and build upon in the bye week. If any changes are to be made, it's likely to the play-calling itself rather than the offensive coordinator. Had the Steelers lost to the Ravens without much of a whimper, then there would be a better argument for letting someone like Canada walk.
Canada will hold onto his job. Pickett will not be benched. Changes will not be made. As nice as cohesion is, is this version of the Steelers built for a playoff run?
That sounds doubtful at best.