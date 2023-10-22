NFL Winners and Losers from Week 7: Falcons claim division, Lions forget how to score
The Week 7 NFL slate has been a strange one. Let's dive into winners and losers.
Loser: Josh Allen
We might have to shelve the Josh Allen MVP campaign for another year. The Bills lost 29-25 to their division rivals from Foxboro. It's a bit maddening how inconsistent the Bills have been this season. One week, they're ripping the first-place Dolphins to shreds. Another week, they're losing to the Jaguars, or the Jets, or the Patriots.
It's hard to buy Buffalo as a contender in its current state. The ceiling is as high as any team, but it takes consistency and winning habits to get to the Super Bowl. The Bengals are out of the mix in the AFC this season, but the Chiefs, the Dolphins (I know), the Ravens — these teams aren't pushovers.
Would Buffalo be favored in any of those series right now? Probably not.
Josh Allen completed 27-of-41 passes for 265 yards, two TDs, and one interception. His QBR was 90.0, compared to Mac Jones' 126.7 for the Patriots. If you're getting out-gunned by Mac Jones, there's a problem.
Winner: Mac Jones
Speak of the devil.
Mac Jones saved his job. Actually. The Patriots have been not-so-subtly flaunting the presence of Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, and Malik Cunningham the last couple of weeks — almost as if to fan the flames beneath Jones' seat. The Alabama product simply has not been up to snuff this season, and he was genuinely at risk of ceding starting duties with a stinker in Week 7.
But, he didn't stink. He actually smelled great, I'm sure. The Patriots toppled a very good (?) Bills team, 29-25, with Jones completing an efficient 25-of-30 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and zero picks. He operated with a level of poise and precision we have seldom seen since his breakthrough rookie season.
New England is still outside the contenders circle at 2-5, but this is a faint glimmer of hope for Jones and the offense.