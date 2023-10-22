NFL Winners and Losers from Week 7: Falcons claim division, Lions forget how to score
The Week 7 NFL slate has been a strange one. Let's dive into winners and losers.
Loser: Colts, by way of refs
The Colts led the Browns and their No. 1 defense 38-33 with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter Sunday night. Cleveland managed a productive drive, but the Colts appeared to stop the Browns short — twice.
Unfortunately, the Ref Show was in town and Cleveland won the game on a last-second touchdown run by Kareem Hunt, set up by a questionable illegal contact call and a bogus pass interference to land the ball on the one-yard line.
Moral victories don't count in the standings, especially for an Indy team quickly losing ground in the AFC South. But, this is a game the Colts should have won and it's extremely promising to see a Gardner Minshew-led offense put up 38 points on the NFL's top defensive unit.
Winner: Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson reminded folks of his MVP ceiling in Sunday's dominant 38-6 victory over the Lions. There is credit to go around, of course — Baltimore's defense stymied a very productive offense — but this was a Jackson masterclass all the way through. It has been a while since we got a proper superstar night from Jackson, so this was refreshing.
He completed 21-of-27 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He spread the wealth evenly between nine different receivers. He also added 36 yards and another touchdown on the ground, for good measure.
Finally, Todd Monken's preachings of a more explosive, balanced offense were realized. He broke out exciting new wrinkles (how about an 80-yard TD screen pass to Gus Edwards) and Jackson executed to perfection. He's one of the best in the business and the Ravens are very much the real deal. Don't forget it.