Did the Colts get screwed over vs Browns on 2 late penalties?
The Cleveland Browns were gifted a second chance without Deshaun Watson on their final drive against the Colts.
By Mark Powell
The Indianapolis Colts scored late in the fourth quarter to take the lead over the Cleveland Browns. However, two questionable calls in favor of the Browns represented a cruel reversal of fortune.
That play could have been a fumble, of course.
P.J. Walker had performed admirably, but by no means did he and Amari Cooper devise this plan expecting illegal contact to be called by the lead official. Cooper ran to the corner of the end zone, and was briefly contacted by Colts defensive back Darrell Baker Jr.
Baker made minimal contact and tried his best to get of the way, merely defending the pass and getting a hand up to distract Cooper. Evidently, Baker's efforts were not enough, as the Colts were called for illegal contact, which gave the Browns a fresh set of downs.
Were the Browns gifted a victory over the Colts?
In a back-and-forth affair like Week 7's game between the Colts and Browns, even the slightest unfair advantage can have a drastic impact. This call by the officiating crew planted the ball directly on the one yard line, allowing Kareem Hunt to eventually score the game-winning touchdown. In this case, yes, the Browns received a startling advantage on a play which had little-to-no contact from the defense's point of view.
The illegal contact definition gives the officials a lot of leeway, which is part of the problem. It doesn't provide nearly enough context and leaves things open to interpretation:
"If the defender maintains contact beyond five yards, it is illegal contact. Beyond the five-yard zone, incidental contact may exist between receiver and defender. Penalty: For illegal contact by the defense: Loss of five yards and automatic first down," the NFL rulebook states.
Some Colts fans also believe the ball was uncatchable in this case, which would negate any and all illegal contact beyond five yards. It's a trick situation, and one Indianapolis fans weren't thrilled with.