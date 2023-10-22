NFL Winners and Losers from Week 7: Falcons claim division, Lions forget how to score
The Week 7 NFL slate has been a strange one. Let's dive into winners and losers.
Loser: Bijan Robinson fantasy managers
Speaking from experience...
Bijan Robinson totaled one carry for three yards on Sunday. After the game, Arthur Smith said the No. 8 pick "didn't feel well," so the Falcons instead went to Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson in the backfield.
Of note, Patterson almost doubled Allgeier in yards per carry. Maybe it's something, maybe it's not.
That said, it was a strange day for Robinson. He is ostensibly the foundational building block of this Atlanta offense. His usage has been mostly consistent, if not as extensive as fans (and fantasy owners) might like. He's far from a workhorse with Allgeier in the mix, but the Falcons are wise to handle his health with the utmost care. It's also a good sign for Atlanta to get a win without Robinson in the mix.
Winner: Tyson Bagent
(Read: Loser, Justin Fields).
The Bears whooped the Raiders, 30-12, in what can only be described as the team's most complete game of the season. The offense clicked early and often — headlined by D'Onta Foreman and his three touchdowns — and the defense kept Brian Hoyer at bay (a real challenge, I know).
Naturally, the main takeaway was Tyson Bagent's success at QB in the absence of Justin Fields. The rookie didn't light up the scoreboard individually (21-of-29 passes complete for 162 yards and one touchdown), but he was a rock-solid game manager for a team that has too often fallen victim to errant throws and crippling mistakes from its QB1.
Is Bagent better than Fields? No. Is it a bit concerning for the Fields camp that Chicago's best game of the season coincides with his first missed game? Yeah, a little bit. It's the kind of outcome, coincidental or not, that will get a lot of media folks riled up.