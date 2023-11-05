NFL Winners and Losers from Week 9: Joshua Dobbs comes up large, Seahawks croak
Another week of winners and losers as the NFL season crosses the midway point.
Loser: Bijan Robinson
Once again, Arthur Smith is the enemy of fantasy managers around the world. That is, unless you're rostering Tyler Allegier. In that case, you're flying high.
The Falcons' offensive usage continues to fluctuate madly with no discernible rhyme or reason. Taylor Heinicke has a better arm than Desmond Ridder, but the Falcons' target leaders were Jonnu Smith and KhaDarel Hodge, not Kyle Pitts or Van Jefferson. Or Bijan Robinson, who caught two of four targets for eight yards.
Atlanta's Swiss Army back didn't find much success on the ground either. He carried the ball 11 times for 51 yards. That's a respectable 4.6 yards per carry. Allegier received 12 carries, which he turned into 39 yards (3.3 per carry). There's a difference between managing Robinson's workload and making him the No. 2 back in a timeshare. The Falcons presumably didn't select Robinson eighth overall in April to use him so sparsely.
Smith has to start using his best players before it costs him his job.
Winner: Keaton Mitchell
The Ravens' ground attack ran roughshod over the Seahawks. The usual suspects were quite good — 60 yards on 10 carries for Lamar Jackson, 52 yards on five carries for Gus Edwards — but the real standout was Keaton Mitchell, the undrafted rookie out of East Carolina. He came out of nowhere to register nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Suddenly, he figures to have a pronounced role in the Ravens' offense moving forward.
Baltimore entered the season with a professed desire to air it out more, but it's clear the run game is once again the foundation of the Ravens' competitive aspirations.
The Ravens absolutely trounced the Seahawks, a very good team. Jackson has looked like an MVP candidate lately, the Ravens' offense is starting to round into shape, and the defense is rock-solid. Do not count out Baltimore as a title threat in the AFC.