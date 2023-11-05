NFL Winners and Losers from Week 9: Joshua Dobbs comes up large, Seahawks croak
Another week of winners and losers as the NFL season crosses the midway point.
Loser: Tyreek Hill
Most wideouts would be happy with eight receptions for 82 yards, but for Miami Dolphins MVP candidate Tyreek Hill, that's as vanilla as it gets. The Dolphins' entire offense was held in check during Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with Hill's fumble near the red zone — which KC promptly returned and lateraled for a touchdown — serving as the perfect one-play summation.
Hill spent the lead-up to Sunday's matchup talking plenty of trash. Hill has always been justifiably confident in his abilities, but poking the bear is seldom a wise decision. The Chiefs are the last team you want to get on the wrong side of. Hill affectionately told reporters Kansas City would "get this work." Unfortunately for Hill, that wasn't the case.
The Chiefs are far from perfect, but Sunday was evidence that Kansas City remains the true powerhouse in the AFC. Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins' offense operating at maximum capacity, but there's a difference between playing next to Tua Tagovailoa and playing next to Patrick Mahomes, whether Hill wants to admit it or not.
Winner: C.J. Stroud
He has arrived, folks. Again.
C.J. Stroud set the rookie record for passing yards on Sunday, completing 30-of-42 passes for 470 yards and five touchdowns (with zero interceptions) in an exhilarating 39-37 Houston Texans win over the Bucs. Stroud authored a beautiful game-winning drive in the final minute and tied the rookie single-game TD record with his last dime.
Storybook stuff.
The AFC South might have its new overlord for the next decade. With all due respect to Trevor Lawrence and Anthony Richardson... this dude is different. The Texans are still putting the pieces together, but it's completely absurd for a rookie QB to operate with Stroud's poise, productivity, and efficiency.