NFL Winners and Losers from Week 9: Joshua Dobbs comes up large, Seahawks croak
Another week of winners and losers as the NFL season crosses the midway point.
Loser: Mac Jones
Hello darkness, my old friend.
Mac Jones and the Patriots were back to their losing ways in Week 9, dropping a 20-17 nail-biter against the Washington Commanders. One could praise Sam Howell for his 325 yards or highlight Rhamondre Stevenson for a productive day on the ground, but all roads lead back to Jones. They always do.
With 36 seconds on the clock and the Patriots on the precipice of scoring territory, Jones fired perhaps his worst interception of the season. That's really an impossible distinction to make — there are so many to choose from! — but this one effectively ended the Patriots' chances to at least force overtime.
Tough break for the Alabama product. His days as the Patriots' starter are numbered, methinks.
Winner: Saints' defense
The New Orleans Saints' offense has been frustratingly unreliable given the personnel on the roster. Derek Carr delivered a good-not-great game on Sunday, but it was enough to outlast the Chicago Bears. Why? Because the Saints' defense was an absolute wrecking crew.
There's plenty of blame to be placed on Tyson Bagent's doorstep, but the Saints forced five turnovers on Sunday. Paulson Adebo was responsible for two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Marcus Maye came up with another interception. Pete Warner recovered another fumble. It was a field day for the New Orleans defense, and it was enough to launch the Saints back into first place in their division at 5-4.
It's clear Carr and a talented receiving corps aren't enough to guarantee victories for the Saints. If New Orleans wants to keep the No. 1 spot in the NFC South under lock and key, it will require strong efforts from the defense. Sunday was the perfect example.