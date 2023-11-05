Chiefs Kingdom ruthlessly trolls Tyreek Hill after trash talk goes horribly wrong
Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill did a whole lot of talking before a matchup against his former team. That backfired and then some.
By Mark Powell
The Miami Dolphins offense is as explosive as they come. However, after nine weeks, the team is 6-0 against losing teams, and winless against any team with a winning record. That trend continued in Germany on Sunday morning with a 21-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The top storyline heading into the matchup was Tyreek Hill facing his former team, which traded him to Miami just two seasons ago. The deal has worked out for both sides, but Hill's quest to prove Kansas City wrong for dealing him did not go as planned.
"It doesn't really matter where we play at. I mean, obviously it would've been great to play in K.C., but it really doesn't matter where we play at, you feel me? They going to get this work wherever," Hill said just this week. A few months ago, he pledged to be the Chiefs "worst enemy" on his podcast.
So, when Miami fell to Kansas City in Frankfurt and Hill was held relatively in check by his standards, Chiefs fans were going to let him hear it.
Kansas City Chiefs fans blast Tyreek Hill on Twitter
Hill has proven he can be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL without Patrick Mahomes. There is no question about that, as he makes Tua Tagovailoa look like Joe Montana on a weekly basis. However, the Chiefs have also shown they can continue their winning ways without Hill, securing another Super Bowl just last season. Social media was quick to side with the Chiefs after they defeated Miami on Sunday.
To make matters worse for Hill, the first-round pick Kansas City gained in his trade, Trent McDuffie, had a great game as well.
Hill had a lot to say prior to his rematch against the Chiefs, and while he was able to secure eight catches, he was held in check for the most part by McDuffie and Co.
All that talk has now come back to haunt him.