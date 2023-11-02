Tyreek Hill talks a big game with latest Chiefs bulletin board material
Miami star Tyreek Hill gassed up Week 9's Chiefs-Dolphins matchup in Germany.
By Kristen Wong
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was never shy about voicing his opinions, and in the days leading up to the Chiefs-Fins matchup on Sunday, Hill had some fiery comments up his sleeve.
The ex-Chiefs star knows he'll see quite a few familiar faces when he takes part in one of the league's several international games scheduled this season.
The game is set to be played in Frankfurt, Germany, but Hill could care less about the location of the game. All that matters to him is that the Chiefs are going down.
Hill said of the matchup, "It doesn't really matter where we play at. I mean, obviously it would've been great to play in K.C., but it really doesn't matter where we play at, you feel me? They going to get this work wherever."
Hill talked smack about being the Chiefs' worst enemy at Arrowhead Stadium in the preseason only to find out the NFL was moving the matchup overseas. This will mark the first time Hill will play the Chiefs ever since he was traded to Miami two offseasons ago.
Tyreek Hill smacks his lips ahead of Chiefs-Dolphins Week 9 game
Hill has a league-leading 1,014 receiving yards through eight weeks and is averaging a ridiculous 126.8 yards per game. Last year, he could only sit back and watch the Chiefs claim yet another Super Bowl title. Now, he's the focal point of one of the most offensively dominant teams in the modern era of football and only has victory -- and a little bit of revenge -- on his mind.
Hill told ESPN: "It is going to be trash talk, but it's going to be fun though. It's going to be like, 'I want to see you do good, but we going to bust your ass at the same time, though.' It is going to be one of those things like backyard football with your brothers."
Both Hill and the Chiefs arguably benefitted from their mutual separation back in the summer of 2022. Kansas City found creative and more dynamic ways to add complexity to its offense, and Hill got his bag in Miami and found a new home in Mike McDaniel's unstoppable scheme.
Both teams are Super Bowl juggernauts heading into the second half of the season. But in Hill's mind, only one team will be left standing on Sunday.