Nick Young accidentally created the perfect NBA player with Twitter typo
By Kyle Delaney
The Minnesota Timberwolves magical postseason run has ended. After losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, Minnesota find themselves thrust into the offseason. As with every team, the offseason brings a chorus of talking heads — fans, media, and even former players all weighing in on how to proceed.
Nick Young, a former NBA legend took to Twitter to inspire the young Minnesota team and offer his advice. Young pleaded for Minnesota not to trade anybody, and insisted they were one piece away from a championship.
Per @NickSwagyPYoung on Twitter/X:
Young pleaded for Minnesota not to trade anybody and insisted they were only one piece away from a championship. He mentioned the Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole and the Utah Jazz' Jordan Clarkson as possible candidates for the Wolves. Both are proven scorers/secondary ball handlers with impressive playmaking abilities. However, what really caught people's eye was the third prospect Young mentioned TJ McCollum — who doesn't actually exist.
There is no TJ McCollum in the NBA. There's a CJ McCollum. There's a T.J. McConnell. But, there is no TJ McCollum. 'TJ McCollum' is a typo. It's CJ McCollum and T.J. McConnell's names combined. Nevertheless, NBA fans ran with this harmless mistake because ... when you think about it, that imaginary player is, in theory, a dog.
Per @Huncho_Jman on Twitter/X:
A player with CJ McCollum's scoring ability and T.J. McConnell's defensive skills almost seems manufactuared, like they were made in a laboratory by the basketball gods. That's a point guard that will pick up his man full court, make tough, contested shots, and willingly involve his teammates when need be. This is the kind of player the Wolves need, according to Nick Young. (Not to speak for the other 29 NBA franchises, but couldn't every team use a player like that?)
Minnesota is in a great spot, their best player is 22 years old, but the Western Conference is a hotbed of budding talent. The other teams are only going to get better, and adding some secondary ball handlers/microwave scorers would definitely help take the pressure off Anthony Edwards.