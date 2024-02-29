The 2024 NWSL 2024 Kits: Every team's kit superlative award
The NWSL has released their 2024 kits in dramatic NWSL fashion, dropping a brand new home and away for all fourteen teams. Throwing it back to the ranking from last year, we’re giving out more superlatives to this year’s kits.
By Oliver Hunt
Teacher’s Pet: Angel City FC
For a club with one of the strongest brands in the league, Angel City has decided to play it safe this year with their kits, sticking to their standard color palette and palm tree-inspired graphics. Their home kit, branded as “Moonlight”, is an extension of the wings of their crest, which also mimic the shape of palm leaves, reminiscent of their daylight kit of seasons past. These kits are dependable, they’re pink, they’re black, they’re Angel City. But it would’ve been fun to see Los Angeles try their hand at something a bit more out of the box.