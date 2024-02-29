The 2024 NWSL 2024 Kits: Every team's kit superlative award
The NWSL has released their 2024 kits in dramatic NWSL fashion, dropping a brand new home and away for all fourteen teams. Throwing it back to the ranking from last year, we’re giving out more superlatives to this year’s kits.
By Oliver Hunt
Most Likely to Study for a Test After the Test: Bay FC
Everyone was hopeful that Bay FC would live up to their motto and Be Legendary with their first-ever kit release, but instead, they opted to Be Lackluster. If anything, they’ve succeeded in setting themselves up with a truly blank slate for the years to come, because these kits don’t offer much in terms of any definable elements. The colors leave you wanting more from them, and the splash across the front is blurry and undefined. Hopefully, Bay FC will go back to the drawing board before they release their next home kit.