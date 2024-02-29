The 2024 NWSL 2024 Kits: Every team's kit superlative award
The NWSL has released their 2024 kits in dramatic NWSL fashion, dropping a brand new home and away for all fourteen teams. Throwing it back to the ranking from last year, we’re giving out more superlatives to this year’s kits.
By Oliver Hunt
Life of the Party: San Diego Wave
This sunset-inspired kit can be found turning up the music on the beach, holding a drink with a mini neon umbrella as they encourage everyone to dance. The Wave have successfully pulled off a funky custom home kit, which sets itself apart from the rest of the home kits in the best possible way. The boldness of this pattern, while slightly offputting at first, is sure to read well from the seats of Snapdragon, standing out against some of the more subtle and demanding attention one way or the other. The “Del Sol” kit celebrates the zealous colors of the San Diego crest and puts the Wave on the better end of this year’s kits.