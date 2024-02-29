The 2024 NWSL 2024 Kits: Every team's kit superlative award
The NWSL has released their 2024 kits in dramatic NWSL fashion, dropping a brand new home and away for all fourteen teams. Throwing it back to the ranking from last year, we’re giving out more superlatives to this year’s kits.
By Oliver Hunt
Most Likely to Brighten up Your Day: Portland Thorns FC
The Thorns are brightening up their usually dark color palette with a statement red kit complete with yellow accents. The change is a welcome departure from last year’s tattoo kit and adds a sense of warmth to the Thorns that hasn’t existed in previous kits. This kit feels more light than previous years, while still meaning business, as the three-time league champions always do.
The thorn shapes on the kit set themselves apart from the other various pointy kits this year, with a fade that breaks up the color but still pulls the attention of the eye in appealing ways. The execution is simple, but it works for the Thorns and makes it easy to look at this kit through rose-colored glasses.