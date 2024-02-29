The 2024 NWSL 2024 Kits: Every team's kit superlative award
The NWSL has released their 2024 kits in dramatic NWSL fashion, dropping a brand new home and away for all fourteen teams. Throwing it back to the ranking from last year, we’re giving out more superlatives to this year’s kits.
By Oliver Hunt
Most Likely to Not Change at All: Kansas City Current
Have you ever looked at your crest and wondered if it would look good as a kit? The Kansas City Current have answered that question for you. Their kit is an extension of the shapes of their crest, which is fine. There’s nothing truly remarkable to note here, the kit is acceptable but it’s not exactly eye-catching, even if the color combo is successful. It was successful last year as well, and the year before, rendering it mostly old news at this point. However, the Current are likely more focused on pulling awareness to the opening of their brand new CPKC Stadium, which is fair, but they won’t be getting kit brownie points this year.