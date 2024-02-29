The 2024 NWSL 2024 Kits: Every team's kit superlative award
The NWSL has released their 2024 kits in dramatic NWSL fashion, dropping a brand new home and away for all fourteen teams. Throwing it back to the ranking from last year, we’re giving out more superlatives to this year’s kits.
By Oliver Hunt
Most Likely to Visit Mars: Houston Dash
To recognize an important milestone, the Houston Dash released their “10th Anniversary kit” made of bands of varying shades of orange to represent the last ten years of Dash seasons. The visual record printed on the primary kit feels almost time capsule-like, something you might bring to the Martians if you were trying to give them a crash course in Houston kit history.
The stars here are a nice touch, but from a distance, the details of this kit will likely be washed out into more of a creamsicle gradient than the Dash were hoping for. Seeing this kit from space won’t do it any favors, nor will seeing it on the field. Personally, I favor the blue away kit from the Dash this year, as the marquee of stars doesn’t hit the mark.