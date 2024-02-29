The 2024 NWSL 2024 Kits: Every team's kit superlative award
The NWSL has released their 2024 kits in dramatic NWSL fashion, dropping a brand new home and away for all fourteen teams. Throwing it back to the ranking from last year, we’re giving out more superlatives to this year’s kits.
By Oliver Hunt
Most Likely to Run Off with the Circus: North Carolina Courage
The Courage have had a long-standing history with several bland kits, but no more! This kit grabs your eye with flashy triangles and a new color palette, bringing a fresh shade of blue to North Carolina. The triangles in the design are inspired by the triangle region of North Carolina, and it’s a risk that pays off.
This kit could easily be confusing or harsh, but the simplicity of the shades and the sharp graphical nature of the triangles provide a breath of fresh air to the Courage who have gone on far too long with kits not deserving of the two stars they wear above their crests. The color palette pairs well with the crest, and even though it might feel like it could be considered clownery, it’s one of the ringleaders for me this season.