The 2024 NWSL 2024 Kits: Every team's kit superlative award
The NWSL has released their 2024 kits in dramatic NWSL fashion, dropping a brand new home and away for all fourteen teams. Throwing it back to the ranking from last year, we’re giving out more superlatives to this year’s kits.
By Oliver Hunt
Most Likely to Start a Band: Chicago Red Stars
Loud, proud, and all-around pleasing to the crowd, the Chicago Red Stars have created another shape-studded kit, this time bringing back more of their blue roots to their modern era. The shapes here feel more architectural than most of the other kits claiming to be architectural, which makes sense given that Chicago has one of the most spectacular skylines in the country. The lines intersecting at a simplified crest over the heart is a nice touch to pull together a kit that could’ve easily been over-complicated.