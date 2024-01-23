NWSL news: Flint sent to Louisville, Sinclair returns to Thorns, Stevens joins lethal Gotham attack, and more
Even with this week marking the start of pre-season, the player movement continues. In today's NWSL news, Taylor Flint (Kornieck) moved to Racing in shock trade, Sinclair stayed in Portland, Stevens joined Gotham's attack, and more.
NWSL news: Defenders Camryn Biegalski and Maximiliane Rall ink one-year deals with the Chicago Red Stars, adding important depth to the backline
The rebuild of the backline in the Windy City continues. Last week, the club confirmed the arrival of Finnish star and former Portland Thorn Natalia Kuikka. To kick off the first day in which clubs can begin pre-season, Chicago came to terms with Bayern Munich right back Maximiliane Rall, and Washington Spirit defender Camryn Biegalski. The agreements are each one-year contracts with a mutual option for another season attached to both. The two will add experience and depth to the width of the Red Stars' defense.
Biegalski, who is an Illinois native was drafted by the Red Stars in 2020 before joining Washington for three seasons. In her final two campaigns for the Spirit, the University of Wisconsin product started 24 games, scoring her first last July in the Challenge Cup against Gotham. 2022 was her breakout campaign, finishing as one of eight Washington players to contribute more than 1,250 minutes in the regular season.
Coming from Munich after three years where she was a top goal threat, Rall will bring much more than her defensive abilities. In 40 contests for the Frauen-Bundesliga outfit, the 30-year-old 15 goals including 10 in the 2021-22 league season. Due to her danger from out wide, we could see Chicago push her into the midfield, something that did happen at times in Munich. She has started in the UEFA Women's Champions League against some of the world's best while making four appearances at the international level since 2021.