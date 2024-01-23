NWSL news: Flint sent to Louisville, Sinclair returns to Thorns, Stevens joins lethal Gotham attack, and more
Even with this week marking the start of pre-season, the player movement continues. In today's NWSL news, Taylor Flint (Kornieck) moved to Racing in shock trade, Sinclair stayed in Portland, Stevens joined Gotham's attack, and more.
NWSL news: Bay FC bring in ex-Stanford standout Kiki Pickett, and announce inaugural kit
After a few years away from northern California, Kiki Pickett finally returns. Only this time, she'll compete at the professional level. The 24-year-old Stanford product inked a two-year deal with expansion side Bay FC, moving there after two seasons in North Carolina with the Courage. She made 14 starts across all competitions for Sean Nahas' side, playing the role of distributor on three occasions. Last season, Pickett mostly started out wide as a left back, the opposite side Caprice Dydasco tends to play on.
California's newest professional football club also announced what its new kit will look like on media day , becoming the first NWSL side to reveal the look. Sutter Health dons the front of a white kit with some creative gray design accompanied by the Bay FC logo and Ally on the left sleeve. Some say it leaves a lot to be desired, or is somewhat "boring", but I for one am a fan of simple designs. For now, we have nothing to compare it to, so its far too early to make any sort of judgements.