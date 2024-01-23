NWSL news: Flint sent to Louisville, Sinclair returns to Thorns, Stevens joins lethal Gotham attack, and more
Even with this week marking the start of pre-season, the player movement continues. In today's NWSL news, Taylor Flint (Kornieck) moved to Racing in shock trade, Sinclair stayed in Portland, Stevens joined Gotham's attack, and more.
NWSL news: Kansas City Current ink deals with Brazilian international forward Beatriz Zaneratto and ex-Washington Spirit midfielder Bayley Feist
Kansas City Current went to work early this week following its blockbuster move that sent Cece Kizer back to Houston Dash. Vlatko Andonovski and the Current signed the ex-Palmeiras team captain and Brazilian forward Beatriz Zaneratto in addition to 26-year-old midfielder Bayley Feist. "Bia" put pen to paper on a one-year contract with an option for an additional year while Feist agreed to make KC her home for the next two seasons.
The 30-year-old Brazilian has competed on the international level in four World Cups and two Olympic Games. She began her professional career 13, competing in China, and her home country. She'll link up with her international teammate Debinha. The two are among four Brazilian internationals with at least 100 caps and 38 goals in their career for the CONMEBOL nation. Adriana and Debinha were the only two Brazilians to outscore her at the most recent Copa América Femenina.
In the World Cup last summer, "Bia" started in one of Brazil's three group stage games, finding the back of the net in one of the most glorious passage of plays of the tournament. It was so brilliant that it was nominated for FIFA's Puskas Award in 2023.
In four years with the Brazilian outfit, Palmeiras, Bia netted 31 goals in 40 starts according to FBref. Due to the length of the deal, the Current intend her to make an impact right out of the gate. She'll join an attacking line that includes both youth and experience, featuring the likes of Alexa Spaanstra and Kristen Hamilton. The 30-year-old can play as a false nine, an attacking midfielder, or a center forward.
Feist will experience what life is like outside of Washington for the first time in the NWSL having been there since 2019. The ex-No. 17 overall selection in among the top-10 goal scorers in Wake Forest women's soccer history with 22 to go along with 10 assists. 2022 was where she saw the most significant time of her pro career, making 13 starts in 26 matches. She finished as one of six Spirit players to have started at least 12 games and contribute to a goal that season.
Feist has played out wide, in the defensive midfield or up the middle in the attacking half. With Debinha, and Lo'eau LaBonta taking up positions higher up the pitch, we could see her right alongside Vanessa DiBernardo in a little more of a defensive role. She's shown an ability to be defensive solid, sitting among the top-three in total tackles for Washington in 2022.