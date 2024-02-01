NWSL news: LaBonta inks extension with KC, Fleming to Portland becomes official, Courage loan out Gejl, and more
In today's NWSL news, Lo’eau LaBonta confirms her place in Kansas City through 2025, Jessie Fleming finally joins Portland's midfield, North Carolina send Mille Gejl on loan to France, and more.
NWSL news: Jessie Fleming announced as Portland Thorns FC's newest addition, sending a reported £250,000 fee to west London
Sam Coffey. Hina Sugita. Olivia Moultrie. Now, Jessie Fleming. What a midfield. So far this offseason, Portland Thorns has undergone a little bit of a drain of talent. With that in mind, Mike Norris added a world-class game changer and Canadian international Fleming for a reported $255,000 fee with conditions. You knew what was coming when Rocky Rodríguez was sent to Angel City FC.
She'll link up with two of her fellow countrywomen, Janine Beckie and Christine Sinclair in the Rose City. In West London, Fleming was loved by all, fans and teammates alike. She leaves after years of inconsistent playing time where she never really found a solid role over the span of the last season and a half. Similar to why Bethany England left Chelsea, playing time had to be incredibly important to her with a major tournament on the horizon.
The former UCLA Bruin obtained seven major trophies during her time with Chelsea Women. At just 25 years of young, CFCW's ex. No. 17 has appeared for the Canadian national team over 120 times. Many view her as the country's next captain for this upcoming Olympics now that Christine Sinclair has bid farewell to international football. Norris gave his thoughts on the incoming of the Canadian.
“Adding a player of Jessie’s caliber is a big step for us as we continue to build the roster for 2024 and beyond,” Norris stated. “Jessie has great ability to connect and create in midfield, which makes her a very dynamic option for us in the middle of the field. Her eye for a final pass will be a great asset for our front line."
She is a true box-to-box midfielder who currently sits in the 94th percentile in pass completion percentage for all attacking midfielders/wingers in the top nine women's leagues in the world. Don't forget about her clutch gene. We've seen that at the Olympics, and in the UEFA Women's Champions League last March. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith are going to be loving life with a conductor like J-Flem.