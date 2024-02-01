NWSL news: LaBonta inks extension with KC, Fleming to Portland becomes official, Courage loan out Gejl, and more
In today's NWSL news, Lo’eau LaBonta confirms her place in Kansas City through 2025, Jessie Fleming finally joins Portland's midfield, North Carolina send Mille Gejl on loan to France, and more.
NWSL news: One of the faces of KC Current Lo’eau LaBonta signs a new contract that will keep her in the mid-west through 2025
The "Queen of Cellys" confirms her place in the heart of the United States for two more campaigns. Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta, one of the first players to represent the NWSL's second side in Kansas City agreed to a new contract with the Current through the 2025 season.
Get ready for even more creativity and style from No. 10 in red and teal in 2024. Whether that be during the run of play or moments after the ball ripples the back of the net. You can just see by the way she carries herself and how much she adores KC as a community. At 5-foot-2, she isn't the tallest, but she very much makes up for it with flare and personality.
Head coach Vlatko Andonovski expressed his delight to be retaining a force in the midfield for another two seasons.
“I can’t think of a player that better fits the Kansas City style with her creativity and hard work,” said Andonovski. “Lo has a love for this city and this club that we want and that fans want to see. I’m very happy to have her on our roster.”
Viewed by many as one of the hearts of the franchise, LaBonta has been credited with the creation of "KC Baby!", the rallying chant that has become synonymous with the club. In three seasons in KC, the California native started in all but three matches in which she played a part during the regular season. The midfielder holds the franchise record for minutes played, games started, and penalty goals. She'll play an essential role in the attacking midfield in Andonovski's first season at the helm alongside Debinha.