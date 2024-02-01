NWSL news: LaBonta inks extension with KC, Fleming to Portland becomes official, Courage loan out Gejl, and more
In today's NWSL news, Lo’eau LaBonta confirms her place in Kansas City through 2025, Jessie Fleming finally joins Portland's midfield, North Carolina send Mille Gejl on loan to France, and more.
In a move that opens up another international spot for North Carolina Courage, the club sent Danish attacker Mille Gejl to Montpellier HSC of the Division 1 Féminine on loan through June 2024. In the deal, there is an option for the French side to purchase the contract and turn her into a permanent asset.
"She is a young, talented player who we hope to see thrive in France. We will continue to follow her on her journey this season and look forward to seeing her progression throughout," NC's head coach Sean Nahas said on the move. "We are incredibly grateful for her efforts in helping us win a trophy last year and for all she gave here with the Courage in 2023."
It makes many think that the club potentially has another forward lined up given it already lacks depth without Kerolin for the time being and Tess Boade moving to Bay FC. Gejl contributed to four goals across both competitions last season, most notably kicking the 2023 campaign off for the entire league with an absolute stunner past AD Franch.
She began last season starting the first four regular season fixtures before falling out of favor in May. Her new team in France could sure use her in the frontline with the club being tied for the fewest goals scored of any top-six outfit. She'll also link up with one of her national team teammates Luna Gevitz. You can watch Gejl and Montpellier on DAZN's newest women's football service for free, no matter where you reside around the world.