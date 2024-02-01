NWSL news: LaBonta inks extension with KC, Fleming to Portland becomes official, Courage loan out Gejl, and more
In today's NWSL news, Lo’eau LaBonta confirms her place in Kansas City through 2025, Jessie Fleming finally joins Portland's midfield, North Carolina send Mille Gejl on loan to France, and more.
A Welsh contingency is taking shape in Seattle. In partnership with Jess Fishlock, Laura Harvey and the Reign signed Angharad James, and Lily Woodham on Wednesday afternoon. The two agreed to two-year contracts with Woodham's having an option for an additional campaign. James, a now former member of Tottenham Hotspur moves back to the States to compete in the NWSL after leaving the league in July 2022.
The 29-year-old Welsh international joins the Seattle outfit after one and a half years and 44 outings with Spurs. In 2022/23, she saw the majority of her minutes in the midfield under Rehanne Skinner. With Robert Vilahamn at the helm, James was converted to a right back, opposite of Ashleigh Neville.
On the international level, Spurs' ex-No. 15 has mostly seen time in a defensive double pivot, a position we saw her compete in against the USWNT ahead of the World Cup. Given the loss of Emily Sonnett, that will likely be the spot Harvey inserts her in on opening weekend.
Woodham, a left-back/winger departs the Barclays Women's Championship outfit Reading FC, a club she's been with since 2018, most recently serving as the captain. Since returning from a loan at Charlton Athletic, Woodham has been nothing but a constant for the Royals. To be trusted with the role of captain at such a young age speaks to her undeniable maturity. She amassed two assists in 34 starts in the English top flight over the last two full seasons. Given her age and potential, this feels like a sensible move with RFC continuing to move in the wrong direction after Kelly Cousins' farewell last year.