NWSL news: Spirit confirms Giráldez as coach, Seattle Reign FC returns, Obaze to Portland, and more
In today's NWSL news, Jonatan Giráldez officially became Washington Spirit's next leader, OL Reign transformed back to Seattle Reign FC, Isabella Obaze joined Portland, and two forwards re-signed with their respective clubs.
NWSL news: Oklahoma native Parker Goins inks one-year extension with Racing Louisville FC as it continues to replenish attacking depth
It is no secret that Bev Yanez and Racing Louisville FC have lost some talent in the front line this offseason. Three out of its top-five goal-scorers from last season are no longer a part of the club. In a step to refuel that threat up front, Racing re-signed forward Parker Goins to a one-year contract.
The 25-year-old played collegiate football at Arkansas, and was selected by Louisville with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft. She has spent the last two campaigns in lavender, netting three goals last season including two in the Challenge Cup. Goins competed in nearly double the amount of fixtures in 2023 compared to her rookie year according to FBref. In the matches she started in, Goins, for the most part, served as a right winger, ahead of Lauren Milliet on the right side of Racing's back-four. No. 21 is one of just three forwards currently listed on the roster.
Here's what she said per the club's announcement:
“I’m so excited about this opportunity to come back and play for Racing another year,” Goins said. “Each year we’re continuing to grow in the right direction, and I know this year won’t be any different. It’s a special group, and I’m so happy to be a part of it.”
NWSL news: Irish forward Kyra Carusa remains with San Diego Wave FC for one-year with a mutual option for an additional year
It did not take long for the Georgetown product and Irish international Krya Carusa to make an impression on San Diego last season. In just her second game since the transfer from London City Lionesses, the forward came off the bench to net the winner against Orlando Pride. On Tuesday afternoon, the San Diego native signed a new contract through next season with an option for 2025.
In an interview with The Equalizer, Carusa conveyed what it has felt like to be back in SoCal:
“When I first came to San Diego I got a feeling of things being right and me being where I need to be, I have that same feeling right now."
Arguably her biggest moment since joining the Wave came in Portland when the club's No. 19 scored a brilliant opening goal from a Jaedyn Shaw cross. That finish went on to help seal SD's fate as a playoff team that night. On the international level, Carusa started in all three of Ireland's 2023 Women's World Cup contests. The forward was the only player within that squad to test the goalkeeper more than twice in that group stage. She'll return to one of the league's most potent attacking units who recently added Elyse Bennett to the frontline after the expansion draft.