NWSL news: Spirit confirms Giráldez as coach, Seattle Reign FC returns, Obaze to Portland, and more
In today's NWSL news, Jonatan Giráldez officially became Washington Spirit's next leader, OL Reign transformed back to Seattle Reign FC, Isabella Obaze joined Portland, and two forwards re-signed with their respective clubs.
NWSL news: OL Reign returns to its roots, unveiling its official name amid a transformation back to Seattle Reign FC, the name it had from 2013-18
Bid "OL Reign" goodbye. 2024 means it's time for a refresh. At least for the NWSL's side out of Washington state. As Imagine Dragons once said, "I'm going back to my roots." Yeah, you know the song. Seattle is probably bumping that right now. Sure, the college football team from the Pacific Northwest fell short last night, but this should cheer the people in that area up.
Ahead of Friday's draft, the club communicated to the public that it will be returning to its original name, "Seattle Reign FC", the title it went by during its first NWSL season in 2013. The club moved away from "Seattle Reign FC" in 2019 when it became just Reign FC. Then, in March 2020, the franchise shifted to what we knew it as for the last three years, OL Reign. In its third season at Lumen Field, the name of the city will proudly be a part of the club's new crest.
It only seems right after a season in which it saw over 34,100 fans show out in the final regular season game in the city. Under Seattle Reign FC, the organization won two NWSL Shields, more than it has under the other two titles combined.
Seattle Reign FC CEO Vincent Berthillot spoke on the transformation:
“Today is the start of a new chapter for our unique club, fans and community.” said Berthillot.
“Bringing back the club’s original name and identity from the 2013 season as the club prepares to enter a new era is our way of honoring the history of this club while respecting the progress and success we’ve experienced firsthand. Seattle Reign FC was a founding club in this growing league, and our OGs, our supporters and our community have remained by our side from the very beginning to help pave the way for the future.”
As it says in the release video, "she's home Seattle." The queen no longer has a silver crown---she dons a gold one.
NWSL news: Portland Thorns FC acquire defender Isabella Obaze from FC Rosengård for undisclosed fee, signs through 2026 season with mutual option
In a pretty creative way that included the only Danish international to compete in the Rose City, Portland Thorns FC disclosed its newest signing, defender Isabella Obaze on a two-year deal with an option for 2027. The 21-year-old center-half was acquired by the 2022 NWSL Champions for an "undisclosed amount" from Swedish outfit FC Rosengard. She will take up one of the club's international spots.
The Kolding native was sent to Sweden from HB Koge in December 2022 after playing more than 3,300 minutes for the Danish outfit per FBref. She started in all 20 league matches in which she competed in last season in the Swedish top flight, contributing to two goals. Since the domestic campaign has ended, Obaze has started in all four of the Malmö outfit's Champions League group stage contests. In the most recent match against Barcelona, the Dane was the third youngest to take the pitch for her side. She was the only player within the team against the Spanish powerhouse to have completed over 80 percent of her passes in both games.
At Rosengard, Obaze has served mostly as the right-sided center back within a back-four, essentially the same position Emily Menges slotted into last season at Providence Park when Becky Sauerbrunn was healthy. With Menges in Northern California and Sauerbrunn's future up in the air, it was important for the club to invest in some promising young defenders. Obaze is without question exactly that.
Portland's manager Mike Norris expressed what he thought of the club's latest signing:
“We are excited to welcome Isabella to the Thorns. She comes to the Thorns with a profile that we believe is very suited to the direction of this team and the league,” Norris stated. “Isabella loves to defend, first and foremost, and brings a calmness, beyond her years, on the ball. We look forward to seeing her flourish here in Rose City.”