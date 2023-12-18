NWSL news: Fox in talks with Arsenal, Enge back in SD, Utah trades Bennett
- USWNT's Emily Fox is reported to be in discussions with Arsenal about January transfer
- Sierra Enge gets picked in expansion draft on Friday, dealt back to SD on Sunday
- Utah trades expansion draft pick Elyse Bennett to southern California
NWSL news: USWNT defender Emily Fox reported to be in "advanced stage" with Arsenal on a January transfer
According to Tim Stillman, North Carolina Courage's Emily Fox may have a future away from the NWSL. At least, for now. After the Gunners fell short for the first time in their history to Tottenham Hotspur on the road, Stillman dropped the news, expressing that Fox is not only a target for the north Londoners but a "priority." If this does come to fruition, the defending Conti Cup winners will have an abundance of talent on each flank. Fans of the WSL should be terrified. Katie McCabe. Stephanie Catley. Noelle Maritz. Now, possibly Fox. It's an embarrassment of riches.
It is a potential chance for Fox to link back up with her ex-college teammate Alessia Russo, the current star striker for Jonas Eidevall's outfit. The two finished on the All-ACC first team in 2018, leading North Carolina to the Women's College Cup final. The Virginia native flourished in her first campaign under Sean Nahas, helping the Courage finish with the most league clean sheets in 2023. She was one of seven players within the team to compete in over 1500 minutes in the NWSL per FBref.
Considering the losses of Tess Boade up top in the expansion draft, and Kerolin to injury, the departure of Fox would not be the only gut punch to NC since August. In the world of football transfers, "advanced talks" could mean anything. Numerous current and former USWNT stars have played in Europe at some point in their careers, so it would not be a surprise. Nahas' crew demonstrated that it can run through obstacles. Seeing Fox leave after one season would present yet another hurdle for a team that already has a significant one in front of it.