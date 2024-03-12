NWSL Season Preview 2024: 10 newcomers to watch
Whether it is rookies or experienced veterans, the NWSL is set to include numerous compelling fresh faces. Here are the ones you should know.
4. Racheal Kundananji
Matt Potter and company did not stop at Oshoala. Oh no, one 20-plus goal scorer from the 2022-2023 Liga F season didn't quite satisfy the front office. There is immense talent in the African continent, and the fans of the NWSL are about to see it firsthand. The day before Valentine's Day, BFC paid $788,000 in transfer fees over to Madrid CFF for 23-year-old Zambian international Racheal Kundananji.
The northern California outfit shattered the world record, making Kundananji the most expensive female football player. In 34 starts after she made the move to the Spanish top flight in August 2022, the Zambian found the back of the net 33 times. She fell just two goals shy of tying Levante's Alba Redondo for the league lead in goals last season.
Kundananji typically played in one of the two forward spots at the club level but has shown she can move out wide for her country. She tends to serve as a left-winger for Zambia because the player we'll talk about below runs through the middle. This two-headed African goal-scoring threat in the Bay may need some time to adjust, but their combination of quality in the final third should take over once they do.