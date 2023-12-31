5 QBs still in the transfer portal Ohio State desperately needs after Cotton Bowl
After looking listless offensively, Ryan Day must add a quarterback in the transfer portal pronto.
By John Buhler
2. Malachi Nelson could come back to haunt Lincoln Riley over at USC
As soon as Malachi Nelson entered the transfer portal, I had a feeling he might be a decent fit over at Ohio State. A former five-star coming out of high school, he could leave USC behind this offseason, only to join them in the Big Ten on a different team. What I like about this potential partnership between Nelson and Day is that it gives them a little longer runway than what was previously allowed.
Nelson could do what Justin Fields did before him and have a sensational college career after transferring to Ohio State following his true freshman year elsewhere. He could help redefine Buckeyes football under Day, which would be great for everyone involved. It may not happen right away, but Ohio State could contend for national championships beginning in 2025 with Nelson.
Furthermore, Nelson and Day could stick it to those who no longer believe in them. In truth, I think both of them pulling in the same direction over the next few years could be very appealing. What I think Nelson transferring to Ohio State does is it gives Day more time to solve the Michigan program, as well as Nelson ample opportunities to prove Riley wrong for bailing on him prematurely at USC.
Riley loves him some transfer quarterbacks, unless he gets pulverized by what was once his own.