5 QBs still in the transfer portal Ohio State desperately needs after Cotton Bowl
After looking listless offensively, Ryan Day must add a quarterback in the transfer portal pronto.
By John Buhler
3. DJ Uiagalelei has had plenty of big-game experience over the years
Just when you thought DJ Uiagalelei's college football career has been fully written, think again. The former five-star quarterback from St. John Bosco in Southern California spent the first few years of his college career at Clemson. He was deemed the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence, until he wasn't... Benched in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik last season, Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State.
During his one year in Corvallis, Uiagalelei played quite well. Although he was outshined by other better quarterbacks in the Pac-12, Uiagalelei reasserted himself as a player who can be trusted to lead quality teams to victory. In essence, he could be exactly the type of veteran playmaker the Buckeyes could be looking for. Of course, he could be eaten alive vs. superior competition again.
To me, bringing Uiagalelei in is less risky and offers slightly more upside than adding former James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud in the portal. Basically, it would be like Day getting a mulligan with McCord, a former blue-chipper coming out of high school who hadn't exactly figured it out during the early years of his college career. We have seen other transfers like this shine in new spots.
I don't know if Uiagalelei makes Ohio State championship-caliber, but he certainly makes them better.