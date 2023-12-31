5 QBs still in the transfer portal Ohio State desperately needs after Cotton Bowl
After looking listless offensively, Ryan Day must add a quarterback in the transfer portal pronto.
By John Buhler
1. Cam Ward needs to play in The Horseshoe to end the Michigan streak
Just figure it out. Otherwise, Cam Ward will be playing somewhere in the ACC. Whether that is at Miami or Florida State remains to be seen. Conversely, one would think Michigan would be very intrigued in a guy like Ward in the portal should J.J. McCarthy declare after his true junior season culminating in the College Football Playoff. Washington State's loss could be Ohio State's big gain.
If Ohio State landed Ward, then the Buckeyes become an immediate contender to win next year's national championship game. Ward may have played at Washington State and Incarnate Word before that, but this guy can absolutely spin it. The middle of the Big Ten will be getting better with the four Pac-12 entrants, but Ward certainly held his own in his former conference's final seasons at Wazzu.
Ultimately, Ward is the one quarterback in the transfer portal who could change the paradigm depending on where he signs. Florida State stays championship-viable after adding him. The same thing applies to Michigan. Miami would be much improved. Frankly, no program is viewed more for the better with Ward transferring there than if he were to pack his bags and head on over to Columbus.
Whatever it takes, just get Ward to Ohio State and you should be thanking your lucky stars for him.