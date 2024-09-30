One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Denver Broncos - Bo Nix
First Round Pick
This seems mean after Bo Nix was perfectly fine in the Denver Broncos big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his first two games were incredibly scary. Not only did the Broncos lose and Nix failed to avoid a disaster, but he three two interceptions in each of his first two games. Against the Seattle Seahawks, his defense and special teams were really driving the day, posting three field goals and two safeties in the first half. However, Nix’s inability to drive the offense kept the Broncos from staying in the game.
Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Nix looked better we suppose. He had more yards at least, but the Broncos offense was anemic. The rushing game is non-existent and he threw two more interceptions. The Steelers defense is great, but this was a bad performance.
Nix did beat out both Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham in the preseason to secure the job, but we know how much Broncos head coach Sean Payton loves the Oregon Ducks alum. He felt like he tricked the entire draft when Nix fell to him (despite everyone expecting Nix to likely fall to the second round). The Broncos are going to give him every chance to succeed, and if he can repeat his Week 3 performance in Week 4, his placement on this list won’t look so great.