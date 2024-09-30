One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Dallas Cowboys - Marshawn Kneeland
Second Round Pick
The Dallas Cowboys rookie class is having a rough start to the season, just like the team itself is looking in the mirror after a 1-2 start. Tyler Guyton has been an issue, as the first-round tackle was completely awful in the Cowboys' Week 3 loss. Cooper Beebe also looked out of place as the Cowboys' O-line has been a weak link this year. Caelen Carson has had a missed tackle problem, which is a problem for a cornerback. However, all of these players aren’t seeing their usage plummet. That’s the real concern, and that’s the reality that defensive tackle Marshawn Kneeland is facing.
Kneeland had 44 snaps in Week 1, a big win for the Boys. Then, he saw his snaps drop to just 18 in Week 2, and it was just 10 in Week 3. Kneeland did pretty well at setting the edge in Week 1, but something hasn’t clicked since then.
This also seems like an overreaction from a desperate coaching staff. Everyone in Dallas is on the hot seat, so they might not want to rely on a rookie in a huge situation, even if that “huge” situation is still in September.
It’s still very early, and this snap issue could turn around this week, but the Cowboys aren’t seeing what they need from Kneeland to keep him in the lineup. That’s not a good sign when it was clear they came into the season thinking he was a starter.