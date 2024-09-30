One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Detroit Lions - Giovanni Manu
Fourth Round Pick
Giovanni Manu might not be a bad player by any means. Many even believe he’s a scheme fit for the Detroit Lions. The issue is the Lions took him three rounds too early and traded extra assets just to do it.
The Detroit Lions have been known to beat by their own drum. Dan Campbell does what he wants when he wants, whether it’s with his players or with his play calling. He’ll go for it on fourth down near his own end zone if he has the right feeling. He’ll also ask to grab a certain player way higher in the draft if he has that same “feeling.” It worked with running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Who are we to deny this man his right to push for who he wants?
The issue with Manu is he’s a long, long term project, and many will believe that he might run out of time before he makes an impact on the Lions. The Lions could have used some players who impacted the team more this year.
Manu probably won’t really be ready to show who he truly is for another two seasons. By that time, he’ll be on the other side of 25. We’re not saying that’s old, but it’s old for a player who is getting their first real snaps. Many wanted the Lions, who gave up a 2025 third-round pick to take Manu, to take a wide receiver to add to the depth behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.