One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Green Bay Packers - Jordan Morgan
First Round Pick
Ah, another injury story, but this time it hits the Green Bay Packers who are already surviving without Jordan Love. The other Jordan, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, has been dealing with shoulder injuries throughout training camp and now in the regular season. This most recent injury is more concerning, as this one has a chance to keep him out for a while.
Head coach Matt LaFleur is giving no real updates to Morgan’s status, but it’s good that he Packers haven’t placed him on IR yet. There’s at least a chance he can come back sooner than four weeks. Truly, it’s hard to tell unless the Packers give more details.
What’s concerning is this is the same shoulder that the Packers original starter hurt in training camp. Does that mean he never let it fully heal, or could this be something chronic? This is wild speculation, but that’s what we discuss with rookies. We have a laundry list of examples of first-round offensive linemen who were taken down by chronic injuries.
A shoulder is especially scary for that position. There’s so much force going into shoulders. Mobility in the rotator cuff is essential to deal with ripping and cutting EDGE rushers. Hopefully, this injury is a small one and Morgan can come back quick, but this is by far the Packers’ biggest concern amongst draft picks.