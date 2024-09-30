One 2024 NFL Draft pick every team already regrets and why
By Nick Villano
Houston Texans - LaDarius Henderson
Seventh Round Pick
We really like everything the Houston Texans did at the NFL Draft. So, we’re reserved to putting their last pick on this list. It’s what happens when a team truly hits the nail on the head, even though the Texans didn’t have their first-round pick (they lost it in the previous year’s Will Anderson deal, which looks like a major win today).
LaDarius Henderson was placed on the NFL’s non-football injury list back in July. He suffered a foot injury and needed surgery. And just like that, his career may be over. The injury isn’t career-ending, per se, but he was already fighting for his career, and he didn’t even make it to training camp.
Henderson wasn’t a well-regarded prospect despite playing on the National Championship Michigan Wolverines. He was widely regarded as the weak link on that unit. However, he had a few bright spots earlier in the season. Still, there’s no way to say this pick isn’t in trouble because he isn’t there anymore, and he may never see an NFL snap.
It’s very possible we hear Henderson’s name one day, but we expect it will be a long journey back to the NFL. He might get a roster invite next year, but it’s just as likely he’s playing in Canada or just retires.